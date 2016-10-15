Fire in Delhi oil market at Mongolpuri guts five shops

New Delhi, Oct 15 : Five shops were gutted on Saturday morning when a fire broke out in north-west Delhi’s Mongolpuri oil market, according to media reports.

We received a call at 6 am and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire dousing and rescue operations are still on,” a senior official from Delhi Fire Services said.

“Five shops were reported to be gutted and there were no casualties,” the official said, adding, the cause of fire is being ascertained

