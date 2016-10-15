Fire in Delhi oil market at Mongolpuri guts five shops

New Delhi, Oct 15 : Five shops were gutted on Saturday morning when a fire broke out in north-west Delhi’s Mongolpuri oil market, according to media reports.

We received a call at 6 am and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire dousing and rescue operations are still on,” a senior official from Delhi Fire Services said.

“Five shops were reported to be gutted and there were no casualties,” the official said, adding, the cause of fire is being ascertained

According to local fire brigade sources, they rushed 10 fire tenders to the spot after the news of the fire reached them around six in the morning.

Rescue operations are on.

