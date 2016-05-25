Fire at Delhi Secretariat

May 25, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, May 25: A minor fire broke out at the reception of Delhi Secretariat this morning but no injuries or major damage to property was reported in the incident.

The fire department received a call at 9:50 AM about a fire at the reception hall near the entrance gate of the secretariat premises.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot but it turned out to be a minor fire, suspectedly caused by short circuit in an AC, a fire official said.

The fire was doused by 10.10 AM and a cooling operation was launched.

Tags:
Related News
Dense fog engulfs Delhi as cold wave intensifies
Rashtriya Raksha Mahayagya: Red Fort in Delhi going to witness a Vedic yagya’ under BJP MP Maheish Girri
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Fresh election on cards in Delhi? AAP MLA feels so
Glanders disease scare: Delhi to ban entry and exit of horses, mules and donkeys
Two held with fake identities at IGI airport, case registered
Top