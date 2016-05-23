Fire in Delhi warehouse

New Delhi, May 23: A fire broke out in the warehouse of a commercial building on Sunday night in south Delhi’s Bijwasan area, fire officials said. Thirteen fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

“A call alerting about a fire in the warehouse of a three-storey commercial building was received by the fire office at 12.01 a.m. on Monday,” a fire official told IANS, adding, “Thirteen fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames.”

It took four hours to put out the blaze, which gutted at least 17 motorcycles parked in the area, he said.

The blaze occurred in a warehouse in the basement of the building where paper was stored.

The cause of fire could not be immediately ascertained but fire officials suspect that it might have been due to an electrical short circuit. There was no report of injury to anyone.

