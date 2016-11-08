Fire in Delhi’s Meena Bazar : Nepali garments sellers in shock

New Delhi, Nov 08: The Nepali dwellers selling garments in Nepali Market of Delhi’s Meena Bazaar near the Red Fort were left in shock after a massive fire broke out in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames. No report of any casualty has been reported so far. As per latest reports, the fire that brought at around 1:00 a.m. has been brought under control.

One of the shopkeepers with teary eyes expressed shock and said that they have been left with no option post the untoward incident.

“We have been running our shops for more than 40 years in this market, but such an incident has never happened. The items including woolen garments which we bring for sale have been gutted in this fire. Please help us, we have become beggars,” she said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier on Monday, a massive fire broke out in the slums near the Sadar Bazar, one of the most crowded areas in Old Delhi.