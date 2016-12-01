Fire at fireworks factory in Tiruchy,TN kills five people

Tiruchy,Dec1:Fire broke out at a fireworks factory in Murugampatti near Uppiliapuram in Tiruchi district, Tamil Nadu at around 7: 30 am in the morning, killing five people.

Police said 20 persons were on duty in the morning shift that commenced at 6 am. Sixteen persons were trapped inside building that collapsed in the impact of the explosion. Top police officers and firefighters are on the spot to oversee rescue operations.

The unit is about 90 kilometres from Tiruchi

The blaze spread fast, engulfing the entire factory area and left many people severely injured, according to a Times of India report.

Sixteen workers were believed to be in the factory at the time of explosion which happened around 7:45 am today.

The fire has been contained and three fire engines are on the spot, officials said. The cause of the explosion is note yet known.

The factory building collapsed due to the explosion.

While four people have been rescued, many are still feared to be trapped inside the factory, reported The Hindu. However, exact cause of the fire is still unknown.

The factory has been running for 15 years.