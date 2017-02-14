Fire at Gandhi hospital in Kalyani

Fire at Gandhi hospital in Kalyani

Kolkata, Feb14:A case of fire incident happened at Gandhi  hospital in Kalyani, industrial town.The fire spread  in the  ICU of the hospital , Monday night. Source informed that, at Monday night, some hospital workers noticed spread of smoke. The workers called the fire department. Then fire engine arrived and put the fire under control . Kolayni police said there wiree no casualties or death.

The Kolyani hospital is specialized in cardiovascular treatment. Not only around  Kalyani  have many patients depending on the hospital but also around  West Bengal,depend on this hospital for heart ailment treatment.  It is notified that AMRI hospital fire incident, we are made aware. Currently, Kalyani Gandhi hospital is under Kalyani Medical College. After this incident people are very scared. Questions arise of hospital management and safety of the hospital. Firefighter authorities are   investigating the  cause of this incident.

