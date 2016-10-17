Fire at Germany’s world’s largest chemicals producer BASF
Berlin,Oct17:Fire and smoke have engulfed the premises belonging to German company BASF, the world’s largest chemicals manufacturer, in the town of Lampertheim, local media report. Four company workers were reportedly injured in the incident.
#BASF #holyshit pic.twitter.com/RzbjtK6oZZ
— Janik (@Jaaanik_) October 17, 2016
#Ludwigshafen #Mannheim #BASF fortwährende Explosionen Riesige Feuersäule #Unglück pic.twitter.com/NwicYaWFFJ
— Martin Welker (@comerainorshine) October 17, 2016