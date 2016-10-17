Fire at Germany’s world’s largest chemicals producer BASF

October 17, 2016 | By :

Berlin,Oct17:Fire and smoke have engulfed the premises belonging to German company BASF, the world’s largest chemicals manufacturer, in the town of Lampertheim, local media report. Four company workers were reportedly injured in the incident.

Live Explosion in der #BASF

A photo posted by Mädchenpapa (@bodehase) on

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Four Rohingyas, including three children killed after fire at Rohingya camp
Kamala Mills fire: MoS Home says strict action will be taken against guilty
Caution! Some baby-food products contain dangerous chemicals including arsenic, lead
Fire in UP’s Lucknow: Two dead after fire in hosiery godown
Fire breaks out at plastic godown in UP’s Kanpur, 6 fire tenders on spot
Top