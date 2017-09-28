Fire guts shopping complex in Ganderbal,Kashmir

Srinagar,Sept28:A massive fire engulfed a shopping complex at Duderhama in Ganderbal on Thursday resulting in major damage to several shops.

Reports said that fire broke out in a shopping complex at Tawheed Chowk Duderhama that houses several shops besides the offices of Jammu and Kashmir Bank and Ellaquai Dehati Bank.

Rooftop of J&K Bank office was also damaged in the fire incident.

A police official said that timely intervention of fire tenders and locals brought the fire under control and prevented it from spreading further.

He said that police is investigating the incident and the cause of the fire is being ascertained.