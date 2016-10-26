Fire again at hospital in Johor Baru, day after 3 Indians killed in Malaysia

JohorBaru,Oct26:A second fire at the emergency and trauma ward of a major government hospital in Malaysia Wednesday forced evacuation at the facility, a day after a blaze there killed six persons, including three of Indian origin.

The fire occurred at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Baru on the southern tip of the Malay peninsula, the Malaysian Star reported. Hospital staff and patients were seen rushing out of the trauma ward.

According to a volunteer, smoke was seen coming out of the operation room located on the first floor of the building. Firefighters were trying to douse the fire and hospital staff, patients, and public were asked to evacuate the area. This is the second time in two days that a fire has occurred at the hospital.

Tuesday, a blaze on the second floor of the hospital killed six patients in their 50s. The deceased include two ethnic Indian women and an ethnic Indian man. Founded in 1882, the facility is a government-funded multi-specialty hospital, the biggest in Johor state.