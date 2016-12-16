Fire at Howrah station in West Bengal

Kolkata,Dec16:A fire broke out in the food plaza at the Howrah station old complex today morning. No casualties have been reported.

The fire reportedly broke out around 7 am in the morning and within minutes, six fire tenders reached the spot. In addition, the government railway police, the railway police force and other railways officers rushed to the spot immediately.

After around an hour, the fire was brought under control.

The cause of the fire has not been identified. The fire department officials, however, the cause will be ascertained and an investigation will soon begin.

It will also be probed whether any fire fighting measures were flouted by the food plaza.

Howrah station is the one of the busiest and the oldest railway stations of the country. Both the eastern and the south-eastern railways operate from the Howrah station.