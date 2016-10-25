Fire in Malaysia hospital, Six killed

Kuala Lumpur, October 25: At least six patients were killed and over 200 were evacuated after a fire erupted on Tuesday in a hospital in Malaysia.

Sources from the fire and rescue department said seven people were trapped in the intensive care unit of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru city, out of whom six died, Efe news reported.

Police said the victims were aged around 50 years and were believed to have died due to smoke from the fire.

The rest of the 294 patients and 193 employees of the hospital were rescued although an intern, who suffered burns on 80 per cent of his body, was in critical condition.

Ten trucks and 160 firefighters battled the blaze.