Fire in UP’s Lucknow: Two dead after fire in hosiery godown

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, October 28: A massive fire breakout was reported from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

According to media reports, at least two people were charred to death in the fire that was broke out in a hosiery (socks) godown in Lucknow.

The godown is in the Narhi area of the Hazratganj region. The fire was reportedly broke out during the wee hours of Saturday approximately at 02: 30 in the morning.

Reportedly, fire tenders and other five vehicles and officials from the Fire Department had rushed to the spot.

The unexpected fire broke out lead to a mishap in which two had lost their lives and clothes worth lakhs were destroyed.

More details awaited.

