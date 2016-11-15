Fire inside ATM at Kashmere Gate in Delhi

New DelhiNov15: People queuing up outside an ATM in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate was flustered on Monday evening when fire erupted from inside the ATM.

On Monday evening, fire broke out at Central Bank’s ATM in Kashmere Gate where a large number of people had gathered to withdraw money. Six fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

The blaze spread slowly but was controlled before it could spread towards neighbouring structures. Preliminary investigation revealed that short circuit was responsible for the fire.

The ATM will now be closed for few days.

ATMs and banks are witnessing large queues pertaining to the demonetisation decision taken by the NDA government.

