Fire at Jogeshwari area of Mumbai in Oshiwara furniture market

Mumbai,nov25:A major fire broke out in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai on Friday.The fire was int Gulshan Nagar in Behram Baug, Oshiwara.

According to initial reports, the fire broke out at a furniture market in Oshiwara, and at least two LPG cylinder explosions have taken place.

Several huts in the surrounding area have been destoryed in the fire.

At least 10 fire tenders, 10 tankers and ambulances have been rushed to the spot.

