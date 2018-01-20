17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area

New Delhi, Jan. 20: At least nine people died in a major fire that broke out at a plastic godown Bawana Industrial area at here on Saturday.

The incident took place at F-90 in northwest Delhi’s Bawana area.

The fire department confirmed that the death toll stands at nine.

At the time of filing this report, 10 fire tenders were at the spot and trying to douse the flames. It is learned that the rescue operations are underway. The Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation. The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the fire at the factory around 6.20 pm.

There are also reports that a fire cracker factory was functioning in the area.

V sad to hear abt large no of casualties. Keeping a close watch on rescue operations https://t.co/yHwQAH0bKi — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 20, 2018



More details are awaited. (inputs from ANI)