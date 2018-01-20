17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area

January 20, 2018 | By :

New Delhi, Jan. 20: At least nine people died in a major fire that broke out at a plastic godown Bawana Industrial area at here on Saturday.

The incident took place at F-90 in northwest Delhi’s Bawana area.

The fire department confirmed that the death toll stands at nine.

At the time of filing this report, 10 fire tenders were at the spot and trying to douse the flames. It is learned that the rescue operations are underway. The Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation.  The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the fire at the factory around 6.20 pm.

There are also reports that a fire cracker factory was functioning in the area.


More details are awaited. (inputs from ANI)

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Bawana Fire: Anticipatory bail plea of co-accused rejected
Dense fog engulfs Delhi as cold wave intensifies
Rashtriya Raksha Mahayagya: Red Fort in Delhi going to witness a Vedic yagya’ under BJP MP Maheish Girri
Fresh election on cards in Delhi? AAP MLA feels so
Four Rohingyas, including three children killed after fire at Rohingya camp
Glanders disease scare: Delhi to ban entry and exit of horses, mules and donkeys
Top