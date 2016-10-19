Fire near Charkop industrial estate,Kandivali,Mumbai

Mumbai,Oct19:A fire has been reported near Charkop Industrial Estates in Kandivali West (Mumbai). At least four fire tenders have been rushed to the site. It was not immediately known what caused the fire.

Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flame as soon as possible.

According to reports, the godown, which is considered to be illegal, houses plastic material which has been aggravating the fire.

It is being believed that some people are stuck in the fire. Two people were killed in the fire yesterday.

More details are awaited. The fire in Mumbai comes a day after a major fire was reported on the 20th floor of a high-rise residential building in South Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade area. Two people were killed in that fire that left 14 others injured.