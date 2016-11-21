Fire out break at SSKM Hospital, Kolkata
Kolkata, November 21: Fire breaks out on third floor of Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital.
The incident happened in the third floor of the Ronald Ross building.
The cardiology department of the hospital is functioning here.
The patients in this building are being evacuated.
Four fire tenders have rushed to the spot.
Fire fighters have entered the building for safe evacuation of patients.
Earlier this year on on September 24, there was a similar fire brake out in an electrical feeder box of state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. There was no report of injury after the incident.
