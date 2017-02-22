Fire at SM street near Radha theatre in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE, Feb 22: The fire that broke out at a three-storey textile showroom near Radha Theatre on Wednesday at S M Streetwas brought under control.At least 15 shop rooms were gutted as major fire broke out at Mittayitheruvu (Sweet Street)

Fire service units from the Fire stations of Kozhikode beach, Vellimadakunnu, Meenchanda Perambra, Nadappuram, Meenchanda and emergency units from Karupur airport rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 2 pm. Damage worth lakhs of rupees is said to have occurred in the fire mishap.