Fire in Southern California affects more than 1,700 acres, prompting mandatory evacuations

California,Sept26:A fire in Southern California, which spread to more than 1,700 acres, prompted mandatory evacuations Monday night as at least one structure was damaged or destroyed, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The wildfire — called Canyon Fire — started Monday around 1 p.m., near the 91 freeway and near the border between the cities of Anaheim and Corona.

The Corona Fire Department on Monday night tweeted that the fire was up to 2,000 acres and 5% contained.

As of 9 p.m. local time, the Orange County Fire Authority reported no injuries and that multiple structures were threatened in Corona. Four schools in Corona will be closed Tuesday due to the fire, evacuations, road closures and poor air quality, according to the Corona Norco Unified School District.

Mandatory evacuations went into effect for parts of Corona and the announcement from the loud speaker of a police car blared: “It’s time to go,” as shown by CNN affiliate KCBS.