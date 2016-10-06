Fire in welding shop in Kolkata’s Tangra kills two

KOLKATA,Oct6:: Two people have died after a fire broke out at a welding shop in Kolkata’s Tangra area this afternoon.

Seven fire engines are at the spot near China Town, trying to control the blaze.

Officials at the city police control room have said so far two persons have been charred to death. “We are yet to confirm if the casualty is more,” they said.

Fire Brigade officials said seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot at Christopher Road soon after the fire broke out at around 1.00 PM. The blaze was brought under control in about two hours, they said.

The welding shop stocked gas cylinders; the fire reportedly broke out at 1:30 pm.

Despite the place not being officially a gas cylinder godown, it was being ascertained how so many cylinders were stored there, the officials said.

The entire area was cordoned off and traffic diverted in all adjacent roads.

More details area awaited.