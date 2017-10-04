UP Firecracker factory blast in Kanpur kills two,buildings damaged

LUCKNOW,Oct04: Two persons were feared dead and several others trapped under the debris of a double-storeyed building that collapsed under the impact of a blast in Kanpur on Wednesday.

A rescue operation was underway. Two adjoining residences also slumped to the ground after the blast in Sarsaul locality under the Maharajganj police station.

Fire and emergency service personnel were pressed into action to extricate those trapped under the debris.

According to initial information, crackers were being made in the building ahead of Diwali.

While a team of the National Disaster Response Force rushed to Kanpur from Lucknow to assist in the rescue operation, Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) personnel were also sent to rule out any terror activity.