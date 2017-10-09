FireCrackers sale: Supreme Court upholds its 2016 verdict which banned the sale of firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR 

New Delhi, October 9: On the issue of sale and use of firecrackers, the Supreme Court has upheld its 2016 verdict which banned the sale of firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR, on Monday. The Supreme Court judgement has come ahead of Diwali. The judgement came after a plea to restore the Supreme Court verdict in 2016 verdict banning the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

During November 2016, last year, the Supreme Court had ruled to suspend permits for the wholesale and retail sale of firecrsckers, in the National Capital Region. Later on September 12, 2017, the ban on fireworks was dismissed temporarily.

The Central Pollution Control Board had also taken a stance in support of the ban on firecrackers while the court was hearing the plea over the reimposition of the ban.