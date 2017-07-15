Firefighters battled a ferocious blaze in a 36-story condominium tower in Honolulu

Undated, Jul 15: Firefighters battled a blaze in a 36-story condominium tower in Honolulu, as media reported that at least two people suffered smoke inhalation and several others could be trapped in their homes.

Thick black smoke poured from the Marco Polo building yesterday as orange flames raged on several floors and debris fell from windows in images broadcast by bystanders on the Periscope streaming service.

Emergency responders treated several people at the scene and two were taken to a local hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser newspaper said.

“Paramedics are expediting emergency treatment with a triage location inside the building,” Shayne Enright of the city’s Emergency Medical Services department told the Star-Advertiser, which reported that two patients had been hospitalized, one in serious condition and the other considered stable.

Fire officials were also responding to reports of people trapped in their apartments, the paper said, but had not confirmed them.