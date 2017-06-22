Firefox Focus released for Android in Google PlayStore

California,June22:Firefox Focus is a very simple and different kind of browser. While other browsers have a private mode of sorts as a separate feature, Focus is permanently in private mode. This means every session is siloed and the browser keeps no track of your history or cookies. Once you are done browsing, clearing the prominently placed trash button clears everything. To keep things more simple, there is also no tab support or bookmarks.

Focus also can also block ads, analytic trackers, and social tracks automatically, although they can be disabled. You can also improve performance by blocking web fonts. The iOS version has the ability to work as an ad blocker for Safari but that functionality is absent on Android. But the Android version does show the number of ads and trackers blocked on the page with a button to disable tracker blocker in the menu. There is also a persistent notification when the app is running in the background that you can click and clear the browser instantly.

Firefox Focus might not be a browser for everyone with its reduced feature set but it can be an ideal browser for when you want to open links through other apps or just a simple, secure browser.