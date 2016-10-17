Firing from Afghanistan border kills 2 Pakistani soldiers

Kabul,Oct17:At least two Pakistani soldiers were killed and one sustained injuries in firing from across the Afghan border targetting an outpost in the restive tribal region. The incident occurred on Sunday when firing hit soldiers in Angor Adda area of South Waziristan, one of seven tribal region along Afghan border. Security sources said the firing from Birmal area in Paktika province of Afghanistan targeted a Pakistani outpost.

“Two security personnel were killed and another injured,” sources said. They were part of 56-Punjab Regiment stationed in the area to fight militants. No group claimed responsibility of the attack.

Militants fled across the border to Afghanistan after operations by Pakistani security forces. Sources said that Pakistan soldiers returned fire, hitting the area from where the firing had come though the losses on the other side were not known so far.