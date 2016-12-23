First ayurveda and homeopathy college and institute in Northeast India

SHILLONG,Dec23: The Union minister of state in charge of AYUSH, Shripad Yessa Naik on Thursday emphasized the need to preserve and promote knowledge of ayurveda and homeopathy known as traditional healers across the north eastern region.

“We have to take this knowledge and use it in our modern system. We are trying to take and make it scientifically validated, based on ethno-botanical and scientific research with practical suitability for clinical practices,” he said.

Naik inaugurated the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy (NEIAH) permanent campus located near the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) at Mawdiangdiang here on Thursday. He also declared commencement of the academic session 2016-2017 of both the under graduate teaching programme in ayurveda and homeopathy.

Dedicating the lone institute of north east to the nation, Naik said that the NEIAH will focus on research related to traditional medicines from the northeast.

“Northeastern region has different types of folks and traditional healthcare practices among different ethnic groups and tribes of the region. The permanent campus of NEIAH in Shillong will benefit the research of these traditional practices ,” he said.The minister asserted that if required the Centre may also consider setting up a medicinal plant board for the entire north eastern region.

Naik also said that the primary aim of the institute is to produce quality human resources. “It will provide quality research and inter-disciplinary translational research in plant-based medical sciences namely Ayurveda and homeopathy,” he said.

With NE region facing shortage of doctors, Naik said that the establishment of this institute will help to combat this problem in the remote, and hilly backward areas of the entire NE.

He opined that quality and standard education will help to implement and improve the execution of national health policy for the welfare of the needy people of the region.