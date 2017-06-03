First cargo flight of the Afghanistan-India air corridor to commence by June15

Kabul [Afghanistan],June3: The first cargo flight of the Afghanistan-India air corridor , to take Afghan goods to India, will leave Kabul for New Delhi on June 15.

The India- Afghanistan air corridor project has entered into the operationalisation stage on Friday, with the signing of an MoU between the CEOs of Ariana Airlines and Afghanistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) in presence of Ajmal Ahmady, senior economic advisor to the President of Afghanistan and officials and representatives from ACCI, MAIL MoCI and the business community.

The India- Afghanistan air corridor project was initiated by President Ashraf Ghani in 2016.

Addressing the signing ceremony, held in ACCI headquarters, ACCI deputy chairman Khan Jan Alkozay thanked President Ghani for championing the cause of the private sector by providing them a platform to increase their exports to India.

Speaking on the occasion, Ariana CEO Captain Nadir Omar announced the dates for first two cargo flights to New Delhi.

According to Omar the first flight will depart Kabul for New Delhi on June 15 while the second planned flight will depart from Kandahar on June 20, 2017. He reassured the government and the business community of Ariana’s readiness in implementing this program, Khaam Press reported.

ACCI deputy chairman Khan Jan Alkozay highlighted the potential of this project in empowering traders to export high quality to the vast Indian market by air with minimum costs.