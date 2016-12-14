First cricketer to clinch both awards: Suzie Bates clinches Women’s ODI and T20I Cricketer of the Year awards

Dubai, Dec 14: New Zealands Suzie Bates on Wednesday became the first cricketer to clinch both the International Cricket Council (ICC) Womens One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) Player of the Year awards.

Based on the 12 months period between September 14, 2015 and September 20 2016, which included the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 India 2016 and the ICC Women’s Championship, Bates scored 472 runs in eight ODIs at an average of just over 94. She also took eight wickets at an economy rate of 3.75.

In the shortest format of the game, Bates was the leading run-scorer with 429 runs at an average of 42.90 and a strike rate of over 115 runs per 100 balls.

A delighted Bates said in an ICC release: “It was a bit of a surprise to find out that I had won both these awards. It is always nice to be recognised for performances and after a busy year of cricket, I am pleased to have managed some consistency over both formats.

“The awards are always nice but the most important thing for me is to make sure I am performing consistently and helping put the team in a position to win more games.”

Meanwhile, Indian batswoman Smriti Mandhana found herself in the ICC Women’s Team of the Year 2016.

The side will be captained by Stafanie Taylor, who spearheaded the West Indies to its maiden ICC Women’s World Twenty20 title in India earlier this year.

The women’s team of the year has been added to the list of awards to acknowledge and appreciate outstanding performances of women cricketers over a 12-month period.

Apart from Taylor, Bates and Smriti, the side also includes two other New Zealanders — wicket-keeper Rachel Priest and off-spinner Leigh Kasperek.

The side features two Australians, Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry, England’s Heather Knight and Anya Shrubshole, two West Indians in Taylor and Deandra Dottin as well as Sune Luus of South Africa. Kim Garth of Ireland has been named as 12th player.