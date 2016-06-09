First five OnePlus 3 smartphones to be auctioned before launch

New Delhi, June 9 : Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Thursday announced that the company would auction the first five units of its flagship device OnePlus 3 in India on online marketplace Droom.

This first-of-its-kind smartphone auction would give people a chance to bid and win OnePlus 3 smartphones even before it goes on sale on Amazon.in on June 15.

The entire proceeds from the auction would go to the charity chosen by the OnePlus community through voting on OnePlus Forums, the company said.

“Through this unique smartphone auction, we want to offer our loyal fans an opportunity to get their hands on the first few OnePlus 3 smartphones in the country, even before it goes on sale while also contributing to the society,” Vikas Agarwal, general manager, India at OnePlus said in a statement.

The auction would go live on Thursday at 4 p.m. and would conclude on June 12.

The company said the winners of the auction would get the OnePlus 3 smartphones and a surprise element attached to the devcie, which would be revealed at the time of handing over the handsets.