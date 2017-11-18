First human head transplant success, says Italian Surgeon Dr Sergio Canavero 

London/UK,November 18: History rewritten, the world first head transplant surgery has been carried out on a corpse after a long 18- hour operation.

Reports says, Sergio Canavero Italian Surgeon and Director of the Turin Advanced Neuromodulation Group stated that their team would soon be moving to a living human.

The process of the surgery is like transplant re-connected the spine, nerves and blood vessels of two persons, with the first human transplant on human cadavers has been done successfully.

Also the full head swap between brain-dead organ donors is the next stage.Sergio Canavero Italian Surgeon, claimed that the transplant to be successful.

Meanwhile some of the Scientists have warned that the first patient that he could undergo something “a lot worse than death”.

They added that the patients would suffer terribly in trying to adjust to their new body.

But Sergio Canavero said that he has signed up with a patient named Valery Spiridinov, a Russian man who will have his head frozen and then grafted onto a new donor body, according to his doctor.

The first human transplant on human cadavers has been done,with fully head swap between brain dead organ donors is the next stage and that is the final step for the formal head transplant for a medical condition which is imminent, stated Sergio Canavero on press conference.

According to the reports stated that world’s first human head transplant” had been “successfully carried out”, though clearly that won’t really have happened until someone undergoes the procedure and survives it.

Meanwhile the Sergio Canavero and is associates repeatedly claims of success and also stated that earlier the surgery have successfully carried out on both rats and monkey, as well as now on a human corpse.