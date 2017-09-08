First Hyperloop in the world,may be from Vijayawada to Amaravati

Hyderabad,Sept8:The two cities could eventually get a Hyperloop route, which will connect the city square in Vijayawada to the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Amaravati.

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT), a Los Angeles based firm, signed a MoU with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) on Wednesday for the same.

If everything works out, this will be the first Hyperloop in the world, reports The New Indian Express.

From October onwards, HTT will begin a six-month study to see if the project is feasible in the first place.

This will include analyses of the best possible route between the two cities. The construction will only begin after the completion of this study.

It could take around Rs1,285 crore as an investment for this project.

“Major cities in the world have seen a substantial decline in good living conditions and transportation has been a major contributor to it causing as it does air pollution and congestion among others. Andhra Pradesh is showing the way forward. By collaborating with Hyperloop, Amaravati is embracing a prototype for the mobility of tomorrow,” Krishna Kishore, the CEO of APEDB told the publication.

In the initial stage, a 2.16 km track could be laid, but it is not yet clear where the testing track will be laid. The Los Angeles based firm is expecting that this project will generate direct employment to 500 people and indirect employment to 2,000 people.