First Indian to win two Paralympic golds:Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia

JAIPUR,Sept15: Devendra Jhajharia had promised his wife Manju a gold medal. When she received his call from Rio de Janeiro in the early hours of Wednesday, she wept with joy.

The 36-year-old javelin thrower, who had lost his left arm below the elbow after being electrocuted as an eightyear old, told Manju proudly that he had won the second gold medal of his career in the Paralympics, creating history for India.

The native of Rajgarh in Churu district of Rajasthan improved on his own world record of 62.15m -set in Athens in 2004 when he won his first gold -in men’s F46 category with a throw of 63.97m.”I was confident of winning the gold medal,” Jhajharia told TOI later. “The world record is a bonus.”

Manju was expecting the record. “He had been working very hard for the past four months,” she said. “I am not surprised that he bettered the world record.”

Jhajharia’s category had been excluded for two editions after Athens, forcing him to wait for Rio. Two other Indians were fielded in the event -Rinku Hooda finished fifth while Sundar Singh Gurjar failed to start.

India now have four medals at the Rio Paralympics so far, two of them gold. Mariyappan Thangavelu had given India the first gold in men’s high jump. “I am not going to retire now,” Jhajharia said. “I can still do much better. I will be competing in the World Championships next year. I might be there at Tokyo Paralympics too.”

In fact, his coach Sunil Tanwar expects Jhajharia to participate in the Tokyo Games. “He has the hunger and I have advised him to continue as long as possible.”

Jhajharia had picked up an injury on his throwing shoulder while training in Finland about a month before the Games. “We had expected him to touch the 67m mark, but this injury hampered him,” the coach said.

Jhajharia himself felt that he could have touched the 67m mark. “But I am still quite satisfied,” he said.

Athlete Krishna Poonia and husband Virendra, who also hail from Churu district, congratulated Jhajharia.”The nation should be proud of him,” Virendra said. The state government has announced a cash award of Rs 75 lakh, a residential plot and agricultural land for him.