In a first, Kerala Governor, wife to cast vote

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7: Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam and his wife are all set to cast their votes in Kerala state assembly polls on May 16 — a first for the southern state.

Speaking to IANS, Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Biju Prabhakar said what they have learnt from Raj Bhavan records that this is the first time that a Kerala Governor and his wife are going to cast their votes in an election here.

Sathasivam is a former chief justice of the Supreme Court.

“Today morning, I went and handed the photo identity voting slip to him – P. Sathasivam and his wife. When I handed over the slip, I told him through this he has become a full Keralite,” said Prabhakar.

“See the policy in enrolling in the electoral list is the applicant has to register online and that was what the Governor did. Once he did that, the booth level officer and the tehsildar did the verification and today I handed over the slips,” said Prabhakar.

Sathasivam and his wife will be casting their votes at a nearby school.

It would be the Vattiyorkavu assembly constituency where they will have to choose between the three main contestants, sitting Congress legislator K. Muraleedharan (son of K. Karunakaran), T.N. Seema from the CPI-M and the state BJP president Kummanem Rajasekheran.