First lady Melania Trump wears Ralph Lauren for Inauguration

Los Angeles, Jan. 21: Melania Trump, on her first day as First Lady, chose iconic American fashion designer Ralph Lauren to dress her for President-elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.
Melania is wearing a Ralph Lauren Collection sky blue double face cashmere wrapped cutaway jacket, matching cashmere mock turtleneck dress and suede gloves, confirms The Hollywood Reporter.
Throughout the campaign, Melania wore mostly European labels, including Emilia Wickstead, Roksanda Ilinicic and Gucci but it seems, like other first ladies, she now faces pressure to wear American labels and support the American fashion industry. (ANI)

