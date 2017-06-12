First-Lady-Melania-Trump-moved-into-the-White-House-from-New-York-city

Washington ,June12:The internet is going to get even more opportunities to examine and critique the chemistry – or lack thereof – between United States First Lady Melania Trump and husband and president, Donald Trump.

The 47-year-old former model moved into the White House, the official residence of the first family of the United States, this weekend.

Melania announced the news via Twitter, posting a photograph showing the White House lawns. Using the hashtag #Movingday, Melania said, “Looking forward to the memories we’ll make in our new home!”

After Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th US president in January this year, he moved into the White House, but wife Melania remained in New York City, staying at the Trumps’ penthouse, so that the couple’s 11-year-old son Barron would not have switch schools midway through a year.

With the school year in the US coming to an end, Melania and Barron finally made the planned move to Washington, DC.

OF HAND NUDGES AND AWKWARD BODY LANGUAGE

While they have been staying apart, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have appeared together on numerous occasions to attend formal events.

And almost all of their public appearances have, unsurprisingly, been analysed – and overanalysed – by the internet. The most recent such incident was at the Ben Gurion airport in Israel where Melania was seen on video swatting Donald’s hand away as he attempted to hold it.

(Video courtesy: YouTube/Matt Novak)

The couple was in the country as part of President Trump’s first official foreign tour, which was to the Middle East.

Earlier in April, in another viral video, Melania was seen nudging Trump to place his hand over his heart while the US national anthem played at the White House Easter Egg Roll.