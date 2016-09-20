First phase of Hongyanhe Chinese nuclear plant completed

DALIAN, Sept. 20:The first phase of the Hongyanhe Nuclear Power Station project, the first nuclear power plant in northeast China, is complete, authorities announced Tuesday.

Over 75 percent of the facilities are domestically produced, said Liao Weiming, general manager of Liaoning Hongyanhe Nuclear Power Co. Ltd., which runs the plant.

The No. 1 generator unit features the first mega-kilowatt reactor pressure vessel designed and produced in China, he said, adding that some core equipment such as the steam generator and turbo generator were all produced domestically.

The first phase of the project, which features four power generation units, began in 2007. The installed capacity of a single unit can reach 1.118 million kilowatt.

Construction on the second phase of the project began in 2015, and is expected to be completed in 2021.