For the first time, Lucknow Mosque to allow women to offer prayers

New Delhi, July 6 : In an unprecedented move, Lucknow’s famous Eidgah Aishbagh will, for the very first time, opened its doors for women where they will be able to read the Eid-ul-Fitr namaz on Thursday morning, to celebrate the end of the Holy month of Ramazan.

The city’s main mosque will have a section especially dedicated to the women.

Welcoming the move, Former National Commission for Women (NCW) member Shamina Shafiq said it is a very important thing if we talk about social inclusion of women into the mainstream.

“I think it is a welcome move. A big gratitude to Muslim religious leader Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali for giving women this authority to come out and offer namaz. I would like to him for at least he has started something where women will get same right. I think every mosque should adopt this. It is a very welcome step,” Shafiq told ANI here.

“I would also request people to participate in huge numbers tomorrow to offer Namaz so that others too get courage,” she added.

According to reports, the move comes at a time when instances of women being denied entry to Haji Ali Durgah and sanctum sanctorum at Shani temple in Maharashtra have made headlines with women organisations demanding equal rights on access to places of worship at par with their male counterparts.

The Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA) has petitioned the Bombay High Court seeking a ruling that bans restrictions on women visiting Haji Ali Durgah in Mumbai, with the hope that a favorable ruling from the court would mark a major step forward for women’s rights in India.