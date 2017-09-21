First woman IPS officer of the Kerala state R. Sreelekha , becomes DGP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,Sept21: Four IPS officers, including the first woman IPS officer of the state R. Sreelekha and controversial IPS officer Tomin J. Thachankary, were cleared for promotion to DGP-rank by the Cabinet on Wednesday. They will be promoted and given fresh posting in the DGP-rank only when vacancies arise.

Special Protection Group director Arun Kumar Sinha and ADGP (Battalions) Sudesh Kumar were the others cleared for promotion from ADGP to DGP rank.

Ms Sreelekha is now serving as director general of prisons and Thachankary, who faced various charges, as Fire and Rescue Services director general. All the four officers are of 1987 batch IPS. The state already has eight IPS officers in DGP rank.