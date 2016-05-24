First woman vice chancellor of Bangladesh engineering varsity no more

Dhaka, May 24 : Professor Khaleda Ekram, the first woman vice-chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), breathed her last at a hospital in Bangkok today.

Sixty-six-year-old Ekram was suffering from cancer and breathed her last at Bangkok General Hospital, reports the Daily Star.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had earlier granted Rs. 20 lakh from her special fund to support the treatment of the ailing vice-chancellor whose condition was deteriorating over the past week in Bangkok.

Professor Khaleda was flown into Bangkok from Dhaka in a critical condition by emergency air ambulance in the early hours of May 14 to be received personally by Bangladesh Ambassador in Thailand Saida Muna Tasneem, a former student of BUET.

The Bangladesh embassy has been providing all assistance during the hospital stay of the deceased vice-chancellor in close coordination with her family members and Professor Khaleda’s BUET colleagues and alumni in Dhaka, who had raised a substantial fund for her treatment.

The Bangladesh embassy in Bangkok is currently doing all that is required to complete the hospital release formalities and final rituals of the deceased vice-chancellor.

Professor Khaleda’s last remains will be sent to Dhaka by Bangladesh Biman flight tomorrow.