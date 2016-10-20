Five charred to death by fire at cotton godown in Pune

PUNE,Oct20: At least five persons, including four women workers, were charred to death when a major fire broke out at a cotton godown close to Chakan near here on Thursday morning, police said.

About five water tenders were pressed into action and the fire officers were making hectic efforts to control the blaze, they said.

The fire erupted at around 10 AM at the cotton godown in the premises of Sana industries on Talegaon-Chakan road at Kharabwadi near Chakan, about 45 kms from here. “Five persons, including four women workers, have died in the fire and the work is going on to douse the flames,” Chakan police said.

Additional fire tenders from various other firms in and around Chakan MIDC area were also deployed to control the inferno, officials said.

According to the police, there were some people working in the godown when the mishap took place. As soon as the fire broke out, some of them escaped but five lost their lives. The Chakan Police is investigating the case.