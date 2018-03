Virampur/Uttar Pradesh/India/Sep 5 : Eight people, including five minors, were injured in an accident near National-Highway 91 near Virampur.

In the mishap, a speeding truck hit an Alto car, severely injuring two children. The two were sent to the Trauma Center.

According to reports a woman was also injured in the accident.

The case was referred to Kothwali Thana. The police sent all the injured to the district hospital.