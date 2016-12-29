Five coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local train derails, no injuries reported so far

Mumbai, December 29: At least five coaches of the Kurla-Ambernath local train derailed between Kalyan-Vitthalwadi at around 5:53 a.m. today.

However, no injuries have been reported so far.

The services on Kalyan-Karjat route have been temporarily suspended.

The Central Railways has requested local Municipal Corporation to run extra buses between Kalyan and Ambernath to reduce the inconvenience caused to the daily passengers.

Several trains have been diverted and cancelled in the wake of the accident.

22105 CST-Pune Indrayani Express has been diverted through Diva-Panvel-Karjat, while CST-Pune Deccan Queen and CST-Pune Intercity Express have been cancelled.

This comes a day after coaches of the 12987 Sealdah-Ajmer Express went off track when the train was crossing a bridge over a dry canal, nearly 70 km from Kanpur.

Two coaches toppled off the bridge and fell into the canal bed. (ANI)