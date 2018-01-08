Five dead, 15 injured as SUV turns turtle in Telangana’s Gadwal

Hyderabad, Jan 8: Five people were killed and 15 were injured after an open Bolero car overturned in Jogulamba’s Gadwal district during the early hours on Monday.

According to Telangana police, the Accident took place at Parcharla on Dharur-Gonupadu road in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana.

It was said that there were about 36 occupants, who were labourers, travelling in the overcrowded SUV.

Reportedly, they were returning to their village Chinnapadu after night duty at a cotton ginning factory in Gadwal town.

#SpotVisuals Hyderabad: Five killed, 15 injured after an open bolero car with 36 occupants, who were labourers, overturned in Jogulamba’s Gadwal district in early hours today pic.twitter.com/z5r4z0QpqI — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2018

The injured were admitted to a hospital in Gadwal, where the condition of three of them was stated to be critical.

A police officer said the vehicle was carrying more people than its seating capacity. The driver allegedly was drowsy and was also driving the vehicle at a high speed.

Family members of the victims alleged that the ginning mill had arranged one vehicle for 20 workers and this led to the tragedy.