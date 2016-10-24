Five dead after small plane crashes in Malta

Malta,Oct24:A light aircraft has crashed shortly after takeoff from Malta, killing at least five people, airport sources and witnesses said.

Initial reports said the plane was believed to be carrying officials from the EU border agency Frontex, but a spokesman later said the agency had not deployed the plane.

The crash, the country’s worst peacetime aircraft accident, happened at about 0530 GMT, as the plane was heading for Misrata in Libya, said officials.

The plane, a twin-prop Metroliner, can carry about 10 people. Rescuers were looking for survivors.

There was no immediate news on the nationality of the victims.

