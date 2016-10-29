Five electrocuted at a farmhouse birthday party held at Jaipur in Rajasthan

The spot where five people were electrocuted during birthday party. Photo ANI

Jaipur, October 29: Five people were electrocuted at a farmhouse birthday party held on the outskirts of Rajasthan capital Jaipur late on Friday evening.

All five were part of the catering staff hired for the event. They accidently touched a high tension wire of 11 kilowatt while lifting a tandoor.

Around fifty people were present at the party. The dead bodies have been sent for post mortem, ANI reports. (ANI)

