Five irresistible deals of this Black Friday

NewDelhi,Nov25:Black Friday is the day following Thanksgiving Day in the United States and since 1932, it has been regarded as the beginning of the Christmas shopping season in the States with most major retailers offering promotional sales. But now, the countries that have traditionally not been known to celebrate this holiday have geared up to take part in the shopping fun that the holiday represents. Due to an increase in the number of e-commercewebsites, the popularity of Black Friday has also increased in India. According to Google Trends, the interest for Black Friday is rising every year.

According to media reports, almost 50% of sale are that of gadgets. Thereby, technology companies also look forward to this day in India to launch new products, earlier reported Business Standard.

While Microsoft has announced discounts on Xbox One and Xbox 360 games along with exclusive offers for XboxLive Gold members, Sony is set to compete by offering up to 60% off on PS4 digital deals on the PlayStation Store — the company’s digital games storefront.

Closer home, e-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart also have bargains in store for the customers.

Here are the top deals you need to catch:

1) Sennheiser HD 598 CS Closed Back Over Ear Headphone

Original Price: Rs 18,990.00

Available for: Rs 7,199.00

2) Syska 10000 mAh Power Bank

Original Price: Rs 1,799

Available for: Rs 799

3) Seagate Slim 2TB Portable External Hard Drive

Original Price: Rs 11,650.00

Available for: Rs 6,499.00

4) Lenovo Yoga Tab 3

Original Price: Rs 16,000.00

Available for: Rs 12,999.00

5) Apple Macbook Pro

Original Price: Rs 78,900.00

Available for: Rs 53,499.00