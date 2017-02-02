Five Kerala Indians in Togo jail to be released

Lome, Feb2:External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday tweeted that the release order for five Indians who were serving prison term in African nation Togo, has been secured.

“We have secured release of 5 Indians from Kerala jailed in Togo. Good work by Indian mission in Accra and Consulate in Togo,” Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

Official sources said that the five Indian nationals from Kerala Navin Niravath Gopi, Tharun Babu, Anthony Godwin, Nithin Babu and Shaji Abdulla Kutty were released by Presidential pardon of Togo.

The issue hit the headlines after an online campaign in 2013 demanded their release.

The five Indians who are employees of a Merchant Navy firm were arrested in Nigeria for violating laws of international waters.

