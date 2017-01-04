Five killed, 3 decapitated in new year weekend at Acapulco
Mexico city,Jan4:At least five people were killed over the New Year’s weekend in the Mexican resort city of Acapulco, including three men who were found decapitated in a central neighbourhood.
The three severed heads were found on Saturday, on a residential street atop a car’s roof, with the bodies inside.
The killings were confirmed by a law enforcement official who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Elsewhere in the city, a police officer was slain by unknown gunmen while assisting at the scene of a traffic accident near the beach and a taxi driver was gunned down in his cab.
Another police officer was shot dead yesterday in Atoyac de Alvarez, about 90 kilometres from Acapulco, according to an Associated Press report..
