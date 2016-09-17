Five killed in Jharkhand road accident

September 17, 2016 | By :

Ranchi, Sep 17 : At least five persons were killed in a road accident involving a bus and a truck in Jharkhand’s Hazaribah district on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the accident took place on the Chaupran highway, around 135 km from state capital Ranchi.

The bus was going to Bihar’s Siwan district from Ranchi.

Three persons were killed on the spot and two died during the course of treatment.

Over 10 others sustained injuries.

Tags: ,
Related News
Jharkhand govt vs Adivasis | Gram vikas samiti to suppress PESA act?
16 people dies in two road accidents
BJP leader slaps transport officer over removal of nameplate from his car
Six killed including four wrestlers returning after competition, in road accident in Pune
Denied ambulance, man forced to carry daughter’s corpse on motorbike in Jharkhand’s Godda
Shocking! 11-year-old girl dies of hunger in Jharkhand as ration card not linked with Aadhaar 
Top