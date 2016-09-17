Five killed in Jharkhand road accident

Ranchi, Sep 17 : At least five persons were killed in a road accident involving a bus and a truck in Jharkhand’s Hazaribah district on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the accident took place on the Chaupran highway, around 135 km from state capital Ranchi.

The bus was going to Bihar’s Siwan district from Ranchi.

Three persons were killed on the spot and two died during the course of treatment.

Over 10 others sustained injuries.