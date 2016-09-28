Five labourers killed and two injured in road accident in Assam

Assam, September 28: Five labourers were killed and two others injured seriously in a road accident involving three vehicles on National Highway 37 at Dharatul in Morigaon district of Assamon Wednesday, police said.

At around 4.30 AM, a Nagaon-bound truck from Guwahati hit a road divider and turned turtle when a car carrying seven labourers collided with the truck, the police said, reports zeenews.com.

Soon after, another speeding truck which was behind the car collided with it, crushing the vehicle into a pulp, killing five of the seven labourers on the spot, police said.

Stating the deceased were yet to be identified, the police said, the labourers hailed from Barpeta and Goalpara districts and were being taken for construction work.

The injured have been admitted to hospital.